Alberta soldiers reflect on wildfire deployment in B.C.

Dozens of Alberta soldiers are heading home after weeks battling wildfires in B.C.

Forty-five reserve soldiers from the 41 Canadian Brigade Group returned to the 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton on Tuesday.

Wednesday, they completed their deployment administration and were briefed before they leave for their home units across Alberta.

"I haven't done much wildland firefighting [before]," Cpl. Andy Smith said. "It was a lot of putting out hotspots, wetting the ground [and] freeing up the B.C. wildland firefighters so that they can do more important stuff while we do the mop up work," Cpl. Andy Smith said.

The soldiers were deployed at the end of August to help fight some of the 400 wildfires burning in B.C. at the time, including Vanderhoof and Manson Creek.

While they weren't able to save every community, Smith feels they made a difference.

"You could definitely see what you were helping, you could see the families," he added. "On our way back stopping at gas stations [there were] people thanking us."

'OUR MORALE DOG'

The brigade moved often, and several units picked up more than words of appreciation at the gas stations along the way.

Cpl. Kamila Eltassi's crew bought a bluetooth speaker during a pit stop after the sound system in their transport stopped working.

"We got into the gas station and there was this one dog speaker, and we were like, 'We have to get that,'" Eltassi said. "We showed it to everyone, they were excited about it."

The speaker – named Dickie Junior by the crew – didn't work well, but what it lacked it made up for in style.

When the bluetooth dogs were spotted at another station down the road, Eltassim said they flew off the shelf.

"Naturally everyone came out with a dog," she said.

The plastic pooches came in different breeds and quickly became a source of entertainment during the trip. Tuesday, several military vehicles returned with a dog (or several dogs) on the dashboard.

"I found one in Cache Creek and then we just started adding to it and pretty much everybody has them," said Cpl. Nathan Holley. "It just became one of those things."

Finding moments of camaraderie and humour are essential during deployment, Eltassim said, especially when working in high-stress situations.

"The most important thing is your attitude, because it's not going to go right the first time," she added. "If you're working and you have a group of people and you're bonding over something so small and so beautiful, then you're able to overcome a lot more hardship."

"This little dog is our morale dog."

The 41 Canadian Brigade Group is based in Calgary, but is made up of around 1,700 reserve soldiers from Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

