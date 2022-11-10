Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate

Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter.

The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."

It says Shandro is also to take legislative or regulatory steps to prohibit discrimination on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination.

Smith has previously said the unvaccinated are the "most discriminated group" she has seen in her lifetime.

In addition, Smith asks Shandro to make a final decision on establishing a provincial police service.

And she says legislature security officers should be designated as peace officers and be allowed to carry firearms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.