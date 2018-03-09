Starting this week, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) has made spas, salons and barbershops eligible to apply for Class B liquor licence.

The move came after a Calgary salon’s liquor licence renewal was rejected. The owner said the AGLC told her it was denied because there was no licence category for salons that serve drinks.

“We received a full Class A liquor licence on January 20, 2017,” owner Lisa Maric told CTV Calgary. “We renewed it this year and the AGLC called me and indicated there had been an error made and they wanted to come meet with me.”

Maric received a temporary 30 day liquor permit, but it only allowed drinks to be served in certain areas of the business.

She urged the AGLC to make changes to allow her business, and others like it, to get a liquor licence.

After the AGLC announced the changes, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said in a tweet: “I am very pleased to say that this situation has been resolved. My office worked with AGLC and the business owner.”

In order to apply for a Class B licence, applicants need to meet a certain list of criteria: