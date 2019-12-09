EDMONTON -- The Alberta SPCA had a surge of donations over the weekend and is thanking people for their generosity.

The non-profit had issued an urgent call for blankets and towels on Dec. 6, after they took in 40 cats in one day.

Cat litter, cat treats and new stainless steel bowls were also listed in the social media posts.

Over the weekend, hundreds of items were dropped off at their west Edmonton office.

The amount of donations has exceeded the need, and extra items will be sent to other animal agencies in the Edmonton area and to the Alberta SPCA's southern offices.

Donations of cat litter and new cat and dog toys are always welcome and are used for the Pet Safekeeping Program, which takes care of pets for people who are fleeing abusive relationships.