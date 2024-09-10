Alberta SPCA turns 65, says organization needed now more than ever

For more than six decades, the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been helping animals in need.

"We're so excited to be celebrating our 65-th anniversary this week, this month really," said Leanne Niblock, the Alberta SPCA's executive director.

To help mark the milestone, one of the organization's canine ambassadors and recent rescue, got to indulge in a cake made with dog-friendly ingredients.

"We want to investigate when animals are in distress and so it's super important for people to understand what we do and celebrating things like our 65-th anniversary is really a platform for us to do that," Niblock said.

An Alberta SPCA canine ambassador and recent rescue enjoys a 65th anniversary cake made with pet-friendly ingredients. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

Niblock said this year has been really challenging.

"We're facing unprecedented pressure on the animal welfare community," she said.

Between January and August more than 360 animals, including 235 dogs, have wound up in the SPCA's care.

"So many people are breeding animals and so many people are not able to take care of their animals in a meaningful way just because of the cost of living increasing, there's a space crunch on folks trying to find residences," said Niblock.

As a result, Niblock said the organization's resources are stretched to the "very limit".

She said their focus in the year ahead will be to improve animal protection legislation in the province and improve community bylaws.

"Lots of communities don't even have animal control bylaws which means people can have any number of animals and the seizures that we've been seeing lately are really large in nature, like 37, 40 dogs at once," said Niblock.

"We really need to look at what are the root causes of the problems and try to find solutions for those," she added.

Niblock also hopes more people will consider adopting an animal or fostering one through one of their partners like the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) and the Edmonton Humane Society.

"When people foster they create space in the system for us," she said.