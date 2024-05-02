Alberta spending $20M on women's health research while advocates call for women's health strategy
Alberta's health minister says she's doubling the mandated funding for women's health in the province.
On Friday, Adriana LaGrange is scheduled to announce $20 million in funding over two years for the Alberta Women's Health Foundation.
"I had the mandate to have $10 million allocated to women's health and to research, and I really felt that was inadequate," LaGrange told CTV News Edmonton Thursday.
The grant will support research on cervical cancer, heart disease and other common health conditions.
The province said that funding will also help recruit researchers and support advocacy and awareness for women's health.
Bobbie Jo Hawkes is the manager for the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association (ZMSA), which represents 1,900 physicians in the Edmonton area.
She is also a chair on the association's women's health committee, which has been working for the past year to identify and advocate for strategies to improve women's health-care services.
"We very quickly recognized that the health system was not originally designed with women in mind, because women were not part of clinical trials until the last 30 years," Hawkes said. "So overall, we need a women's health strategy that reimagines how the health system considers women."
Because women's health is "severely underfunded" for research, Hawkes said the grant money is a good start.
But, she added, it needs to be followed up with the funds to start solving the problems facing the province's female population.
- Sign up for breaking news emails from CTV News Edmonton, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
According to the women's health committee, some of the most pressing issues are poor menopause care, difficulty accessing obstetrician and gynecologist services and period poverty.
In 2021, the Alberta Government gave United Way $260,000 for the Period Promise pilot project, an ongoing initiative to supply students in "vulnerable" communities with free menstrual products.
"I don't want it to make it sound as though the government is not doing anything for period poverty," Hawkes said. "It's more that more is needed."
Other issues include a lack of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection testing for women in correctional facilities, as well as the need for medical management of miscarriages and abortions.
"There's a lot of things that the minister could focus on," Hawkes said. "That's why our number one key piece is let's at least start with a strategy and start to think broadly."
LaGrange said a women's health care strategy would have to wait until after information and data comes back from the research Friday's announced funding will support.
"Until we have that information, it's really hard to say we will do this specific thing," she said.
Contraceptives
Hawkes said Albertan women also need access to free birth control.
In a February letter to the province, the ZMSA argues that contraception is essential to women's reproductive health and cuts costs on the health system associated with unwanted pregnancies.
The letter was sent after the Alberta government said it was opting out of a national pharmacare program giving all Canadians with a health-care card access to free diabetes medication and birth control.
- Edmonton chamber, U of A union concerned about Alberta pharmacare decision
- Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
LaGrange defended that decision Thursday, saying Albertans "already have a lot of access right across the province."
"We provide over 5,000 drugs in Alberta," she said. "And in the area of birth control, in the area of health reproduction, we know that there are opportunities that we already provide."
The Alberta Drug Benefit List includes more than 25 brands of birth control pills and a number of intrauterine devices that are covered by the Government of Alberta.
According to the health minister's office, income support programs and government-sponsored non-group coverage can also help qualified individuals access.
Hawkes said there are gaps in that coverage, citing a study released in 2024 that shows around 17 per cent of women in Alberta are not covered by Alberta Health Services or by private insurance.
The Alberta Adult Health Benefit and the Alberta Child Health Benefit do offer prescription coverage for low-income individuals, but the ZMSA said the thresholds are too low to cover many women.
"Women are struggling to buy menstrual products when their household earns less than 40,000 per year. So we know that if they're struggling to buy menstrual products, they're probably also struggling to buy birth control," she added.
LaGrange said the province is working with the federal government to improve access in Alberta and expand coverage to address any remaining gaps.
Friday's announcement will also include $6 million to expand Alberta's Newborn Screening Program to cover four more conditions.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear recording of pivotal call on plan to buy affair story
Jurors in the hush money trial of Donald Trump heard a recording Thursday of him discussing with his then-lawyer and personal fixer a plan to purchase the silence of a Playboy model who has said she had an affair with the former president.
Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence in fiery deaths of 34 aboard scuba boat
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Southern Alberta store broken into by burly black bear
Staff at a small southern Alberta office supply store were shocked to find someone had broken into the business last week, but they were even more confused when they discovered the culprit was a bear.
Triple murder or manslaughter? Sudbury jury deliberating fate of man responsible for fatal firebombing
After a lengthy series of instructions from Justice Dan Cornell, a Sudbury jury is deliberating whether to find a suspect guilty of three counts of manslaughter or three counts of murder.
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Fire crews battle blaze in southwest Calgary duplex
Fire crews are on scene battling a fire at a duplex in southwest Calgary.
-
Fuel tanker and pickup collide on Highway 2 near Okotoks, injuring 2
The southbound lanes of Highway 2 are closed near Okotoks after RCMP say a fuel tanker and pickup truck collided.
-
Calgary 'getting better' at talking about domestic abuse, but more work needed: advocate
Calgary police and a local advocacy group are urging citizens to watch for warning signs following a deadly domestic assault in the community of Redstone.
Lethbridge
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
-
Lethbridge football player Tanner McLachlan drafted by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
-
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
Saskatoon
-
'Absolutely necessary': Snow, rain easing concerns for Sask wildfire season, farmers
If April showers bring May flowers, then what does snow in May bring?
-
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Regina
-
Indian Head RCMP respond to 'serious' collision on Highway 1
A serious collision at the intersection of Highway #1 and Highway #606 near Sintaluta, Sask. has reduced traffic to one lane.
-
Sask. harm reduction workers feeling the effects of 'recovery-based' strategy
Three months since the Government of Saskatchewan stopped funding single use pipes and needles for safe consumption sites – those working on the ground with people battling addiction say the effects are clear.
-
'Progressing the right way': Regina Airport back to pre-pandemic traveller numbers, annual report says
Passenger volumes have returned to near pre-pandemic levels at Regina’s International Airport (YQR).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver to consider loosening moratorium on gambling expansions
A long-standing freeze on the number of gambling tables and machines allowed in Vancouver could be relaxed on behalf of the Parq Casino and Hastings Racecourse.
-
B.C. First Nation urges boaters to stay away from recently freed orca calf
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
-
Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation urges boaters to stay away from recently freed orca calf
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
-
B.C. man convicted of fentanyl trafficking after judge rejects claim drugs belonged to a friend
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
-
Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
Toronto
-
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
-
Auston Matthews to miss second straight playoff game with Toronto Maple Leafs facing elimination
Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs' must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.
-
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Montreal
-
Heavy police presence at McGill University as counter-protesters assemble opposite pro-Palestinian encampment
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
-
Planets aligned for Quebec astrologer's lottery win
A Montreal astrologer and horoscope writer just got a boost on his retirement budget, after winning Loto-Quebec’s Grande-Vie prize, which comes in the form of $1,000 a day for life.
-
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called on the police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Men in SUV approached children, offered candy: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.
-
Airport, airline officials react to WestJet CEO’s comments about one major N.B. airport
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
-
N.B. plans to dissolve education council
The Province of New Brunswick will attempt to dissolve an education council over litigation fees.
Winnipeg
-
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
Manitoba looking to crack down on sex trafficking in hotels
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
-
Jets enter off-season in disbelief, wanting more after early playoff exit
Disbelief seemed to be the overriding emotion among the Winnipeg Jets after their early exit from the NHL playoffs.
Ottawa
-
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
-
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans in palliative care
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed during lunch-hour fight in Nepean
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Triple murder or manslaughter? Sudbury jury deliberating fate of man responsible for fatal firebombing
After a lengthy series of instructions from Justice Dan Cornell, a Sudbury jury is deliberating whether to find a suspect guilty of three counts of manslaughter or three counts of murder.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
Barrie
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras are moving to new locations: Here's where
Barrie's photo radar cameras will relocate to new community safety zones this month to curb speeding on neighbourhood roads.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after assault allegations
Police in Barrie charged one man with attempted murder after an alleged assault sent one individual to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.
-
Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash breaks silence ahead of trial
The family of Jim Lynne is speaking out for the first time since his death in a crash in Wasaga Beach two years ago as the man accused of drunk driving that night prepares to head to trial.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
OPP starts mandatory alcohol screening on Waterloo Region highways
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
-
Cambridge man may need to tear down retaining wall city made him build
A Cambridge homeowner says the city ordered him to rebuild a retaining wall along his property on Edward Street. Now, he might have to take a section of it down.
London
-
Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
-
Witness testifies about being sexually assaulted by others as well as parents
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the children of a London family were sexually assaulted by other people besides their parents on different occasions.
-
Railway Museum housing plan 'off track': Neighbours
A petition opposing the sale of lands next to the Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas is gaining 'traction.'
Windsor
-
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
-
Sinkhole fixed on University Avenue
The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole.
-
'It’s unfortunate': Vandals cut wires to window washer aerial lift truck
Men in Kilts owner, Ben Snow is frustrated after discovering an aerial lift truck his window washing team had been using at a two-day job near downtown Windsor had been vandalized sometime overnight earlier this week.