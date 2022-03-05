Alberta Stands with Ukraine week at Rogers Place and Saddledome

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) is hosting an “Alberta Stands with Ukraine” week at NHL games in Edmonton and Calgary.

On March 5 and 9 in Edmonton there will be readings and visuals on the scoreboard in support of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian national anthem will be performed in Edmonton by the Axios Men’s Ensemble before Saturday’s game and by Stephanie Romaniuk on March 7 in Calgary.

The March 9 game in Edmonton against the Washington Capitals will also feature an in-game song performance by the Viter Choi and Folk Ensemble. “Alberta Stands with Ukraine” stickers will also be available for fans at both Edmonton games.

The 50/50 proceeds from the March 7 game in Calgary and the March 9 game in Edmonton will go towards charities supporting relief efforts in Ukraine. The Edmonton proceeds will go towards the #HelpUkraineNow initiative being led by the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

The Edmonton 50/50 will go from 9 a.m. on March 7 and go to 11 p.m. on March 9.

The Calgary Flames already held one pre-game ceremony on March 3, pledging support for Ukraine and its people, including Ukrainian Canadians.

The Oilers Entertainment Group is also planning to record messages of support from Ukrainian-Canadian alumni, according to a news release from the UCC-APC.

Fans in attendance at all of these games are encouraged to wear blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

The Oilers will hit the ice at 5 p.m. Saturday, facing off against the Montreal Canadiens.