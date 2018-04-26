

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The province is providing $400,000 to the Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (ARBI).

ARBI is a rehabilitation and family support service that helps brain injury survivors in the Calgary region.

The service is funded annually by the Governmentof Alberta, with additional support from community organizations.

This year, the additional community funding was cut leaving more than 150 survivors at risk of losing critical services. In order to support those using the facility and ensure there is no gap in funding, the province is providing a grant of $400,000.

“Brain injury survivors deserve access to necessary supports so they can live meaningful and engaged lives. This funding will ensure ARBI can continue to provide services that help them participate in their community and achieve a better quality of life. This is part of our government’s ongoing commitment to ensure Albertans and their families get the services they need.” Minister of Community and Social ServicesIrfan Sabir said in a release.

Each year about 5,000 Albertans sustain a head injury as a result of an accident, stroke or illness.