Alberta student arrested after school staff find handgun in a backpack

A boy in the town of Whitecourt, Alta., has been arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun to school.

Mounties were called Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. after staff found the gun in a backpack after the boy was "seen with a loaded magazine."

"No one was injured at the school and there were no threats made to the school or any students by this youth," Cpl. Gina Slaney wrote in a news release.

"The school board has alerted parents regarding the incident."

Police did not say which school was involved.

Northern Gateway Public Schools issued a notice on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that a shelter in place was issued at Percy Baxter School "following an incident at the school."

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but because the suspect is a youth, no further information will be released.

Whitecourt is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.