EDMONTON -- Parking at Alberta hospitals will be free starting Friday for as long as there are visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Health-care workers and the general public should not have to worry about paying for parking in the midst of responding to COVID-19," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. "Our government will provide whatever resources are needed to protect Albertans during the COVID-19 emergency."

The move was also made to reduce the risk of more COVID-19 spread from payment touch screens and buttons.

The province estimates it will lose $7.6 million per month as a result.

The suspension will end when visitor restrictions are lifted, the province said.