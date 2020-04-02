Alberta suspends hospital parking fees during pandemic
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:30PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Parking at Alberta hospitals will be free starting Friday for as long as there are visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Health-care workers and the general public should not have to worry about paying for parking in the midst of responding to COVID-19," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. "Our government will provide whatever resources are needed to protect Albertans during the COVID-19 emergency."
The move was also made to reduce the risk of more COVID-19 spread from payment touch screens and buttons.
The province estimates it will lose $7.6 million per month as a result.
The suspension will end when visitor restrictions are lifted, the province said.