Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Smith says recent unilateral federal housing grants to some Alberta cities were the final straw.
Smith also says the bill, introduced in the house Wednesday, acts as a bulwark against Ottawa muscling in to fund federal ideological priorities — such as safe supply addiction treatment and green power mandates — that run counter to her province’s objectives.
“It’s come to a head in the last month, because they’ve been so outrageous and egregious in how unfairly they’re treating our province and how unfairly they’re treating our municipalities (on housing),” Smith told reporters before introducing the proposed provincial priorities act.
“The federal government is picking favourites.
“They’re not giving us our fair per capita funding, and they are making municipalities jump through a bunch of hoops and agree to a bunch of onerous conditions in order to be able to receive it.”
In recent weeks, Ottawa has announced millions of dollars in grant programs with Calgary, Edmonton and smaller municipalities under its Housing Accelerator Fund.
The fund goes to municipalities proposing innovative ways, such as zoning and planning changes, to get more affordable housing built.
Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser said last month the fund is tied to innovation and not population. He said multiple municipalities are benefiting, and Alberta is getting close to its 12 per cent per capita share at around $450 million.
Smith said the aggregate housing money amounts to less than Alberta’s per capita share and falls far behind what other provinces are getting.
The bill is the next chapter in a long-running war of words and court battles between Smith’s United Conservative Party government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.
Alberta has accused Ottawa of repeated intrusions into provincial areas of constitutional authority, particularly when it comes to energy industry regulations and rules to green the electricity grid.
Under Wednesday's priorities bill, any entity that is regulated by the province would not be allowed to enter, renew or extend a deal with Ottawa without approval from the province.
It would apply to a sweeping range of provincial bodies, including municipalities, post-secondary schools, school boards, health authorities and other Crown-controlled organizations.
“Any entity that we regulate has to follow these rules,” said Smith.
The bill mirrors similar legislation in Quebec.
Alberta's proposed law would not apply to existing deals but to all agreements if it comes into force, which is expected to be early 2025.
When asked what the consequences would be for those who defy the law, Smith said there won’t be any because the federal government won't be allowed to unilaterally make the deals.
Smith also addressed questions around increased bureaucracy with the proposed law.
The UCP government has made red tape reduction a core value and created a ministry for red tape reduction.
Smith and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said the law won't create more red tape because, if applied properly, it would create a one-stop funding shop for the federal government rather than having Ottawa work with individual agencies and municipalities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
developing 5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia
Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis backstops the University of Denver Pioneers to Frozen Four
Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis has a Thursday night date with the Frozen Four in St. Paul.
Lethbridge
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
-
University of Lethbridge researchers studying plant life recovery following Kenow wildfire
Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are monitoring how plants recover following the Kenow wildfire in 2017 that scorched nearly 35,000 hectares, including 19,000 in Waterton Lakes National Park.
-
Raymond RCMP investigates 'suspicious occurrence' involving child
Raymond RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who approached a child in the community on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands of Sask. Muslims gather to celebrate Eid, the blessed feast
Muslims from across Saskatchewan are celebrating Eid — the end of Ramadan.
-
Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment
A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.
-
Sask. RCMP seeks help finding woman who keeps skipping criminal court
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Savannnah Burns, who is wanted on multiple charges.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews respond to incident at Cornwall Centre
Regina fire crews were on scene at the Cornwall Centre Wednesday afternoon in response to an incident at the downtown mall.
-
'Shouldn't have to fight this hard for care': Pediatric specialists needed in Sask., NDP says
Concern grows for Saskatchewan families who need care from pediatric specialists in the province.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Kitsilano Pool and Showboat expected to be open this summer, despite damages
Two Kitsilano summer staples are expected to be up and running this summer, despite the roadblocks they had last year, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized by police west of Toronto
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
Case of measles confirmed in Ontario with possible health clinic exposure
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
Ottawa paramedics launch new 9-1-1 ambulance dispatch system
Ottawa's ambulance dispatchers are using a new system for dispatching emergency medical responses on Wednesday, designed to more accurately triage calls and improve response times for life-threatening calls.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying pride flag, says it represents a ‘splinter group’
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
Barrie
-
Fire department welcomes new therapy support dog
The Huntsville and Lake of Bay fire departments have added a furry member to their team.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
-
3 mothers in Orillia create collective to support women in need
A group of three friends in Orillia has created the Mom Collective to support women in need.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.
-
Guelph pickleball players plea for more courts
The sport of pickleball has gained a lot of popularity over the last several years, but in the City of Guelph there’s so much interest, that finding a spot to play has become quite tricky.
London
-
Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
-
Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school
On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.
Windsor
-
'They're deserving children': Shortage of funds could threaten decades old camp
There are a lot of issues on the plate of Dan Inverarity, camp manager for Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp in Colchester. 'This is our 78th year and I want there to be a 79th and 80th year. I don't want to close the camp,' he said.
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5% and Windsor-Essex realtor is 'kind of glad it did'
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.