EDMONTON -- Finance Minister Travis Toews will make an announcement about the province's car insurance system on Wednesday.

Insurance rates are expected to increase in the new year, after the auto insurance rate cap implemented by the previous NDP government expired on Aug. 31.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta told CTV News Edmonton in November that the cap and the rising expense of vehicle claims were costing companies 12 cents on every dollar.

The industry organization said consumers should expect rate increases to match a double-digit difference many companies have been experiencing.

More details to come…