Alberta teacher arrested 3rd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring

RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.

On Friday, RCMP said they found evidence that 35-year-old Janelle Arnold had contacted two 15-year-old boys from New Zealand via Snapchat and TikTok, sending them money and gifts.

This was a failure to comply with her release order on previous charges, RCMP say.

On Sept. 6, after parents contacted RCMP over inappropriate contact with a student, Arnold was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and released on conditions.

In late October, RCMP charged Arnold with child luring, invitation to sexual touching and failure to comply with a release order after they learned she had allegedly used an app to lure a boy and his friends to a motel room.

Arnold was remanded and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wainwright on Dec. 5.

Bonnyville is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Karyn Mulcahy