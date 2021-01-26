EDMONTON -- The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) is planning to go to court to fight Finance Minister Travis Toews’s recent ministerial order.

On Tuesday, The ATA’s Provincial Executive Council voted unanimously to take legal action against the order, which reduces teacher control of pension investments.

The order imposes an investment management agreement on the Alberta Teachers’ Retirement Fund (ATRF) and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo).

“This offensive and over-reaching ministerial order, which negates promises made by government officials when passing Bill 22, needs to be stopped and we will turn to the courts to do so,” says ATA president Jason Schilling in a press release.

“We will fight the order in court, but there still needs to be political accountability for the broken promises.”

According to the release, Toews told the Alberta legislature in November that “AIMCo will invest according to the policies set by the ATRF board.”

The imposed investment management agreement allows AIMCo to veto investment decisions made by the ATRF, according to the ATA.

Schilling said there is still hope the minister will honor earlier promises.

ATA lawyers are currently working on court applications.