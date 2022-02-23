Alberta teachers' union 'cautiously optimistic' as fewer COVID-19 cases in schools

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference, Monday, February 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island