Alberta to distribute $45M to schools for literacy, numeracy supports

EDMONTON -

Young Alberta students struggling to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting help from the province and their schools.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced Wednesday afternoon the Alberta government would distribute $45 million for literacy and numeracy support.

The funding comes at a rate of $490 per student, or $980 if they need help with both literacy and numeracy.

"Without a doubt, learning during this pandemic has been a challenge for the entire education community in Alberta," LaGrange said.

"This funding will allow schools to increase supports to improve writing, reading and numeracy skills for younger students who have fallen behind during the pandemic.

"This could mean increasing the intensity of programming for students, including moving to small groups or one-on-one support, hiring additional staff, implement new numeracy programming for early year students, increasing targeted parent communication programs or involving in more programming, or ensuring staff who are providing this intervention for students have the necessary supports or tools that they need."

The initial focus will be students in Grades 2 and 3, with Grade 1 students to follow next February.

Approximately 38,000 students in Grade 2 and 3 will receive literacy support, and 25,000 students will get numeracy help.

In addition, the education minister announced the weight of Grade 12 diploma exams would be lowered to 10 per cent this school year.

"This change will give students the crucial exam-writing experience they need if they choose to go into post-secondary, while recognizing the impact the pandemic has had on their learning."