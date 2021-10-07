Alberta to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Government and health officials will update Albertans on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
The update includes Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Economy Minister Doug Schweitzer and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.
There are 1,083 patients in hospital including 247 in intensive care units.
Out of eligible Albertans, 84.6 per cent have one dose and 75.2 have both doses.
Watch the COVID-19 update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
BREAKING | Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
Canadians face record national average gasoline prices ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians are being hit with all-time record gasoline prices heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend. Federal government data shows the average national retail price for regular gasoline in Canada hit $1.45 per litre this week.
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
Acetaminophen recall: Incorrect dosage on label could lead to overdose, Health Canada says
Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.
Draconid meteor shower will be visible this October, peak on Friday
The Draconid meteor shower will be visible to Canadians this week as the celestial event peaks on Friday, Oct. 8.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
Gov't report details Trump's efforts to reverse election results
A report by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.
Calgary
-
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
-
164 Calgary schools report COVID-19 cases, 3 with outbreaks
Hundreds of Calgary schools are currently under alert due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases while three have reached outbreak status.
-
Alberta to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Government and health officials will update Albertans on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
From roaster ovens to dishtowels: Sask. community hall cleaned out in robbery
Maidstone RCMP are investigating after a theft at a Saskatchewan community hall that saw everything from a vacuum cleaner to table clothes go missing.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon school as 7 cases found
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at École River Heights School in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
City committee votes down feasibility study for Regina Red Sox project
The City of Regina's executive committee has voted against a letter of intent that would see the city explore a feasibility study for a new baseball stadium for the Regina Red Sox.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
-
Circuit breaker restrictions causes confusion for some New Brunswickers
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 , people in high-risk zones in New Brunswick are being told to limit their contacts to their single household for the next two weeks.
Vancouver
-
Thanksgiving weekend to be the coldest in Vancouver in more than a decade
This weekend will be the coldest Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver since 2008, according to the Weather Network.
-
Modelling shows COVID-19 cases stabilizing in B.C., but children now most at risk
An independent group of epidemiologists has found that cases among B.C. youngsters rose steeply in the Fraser, Interior and Vancouver Island health authorities.
-
B.C. man sentenced to 46 months in U.S. prison for attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai, Colombia
A U.S. judge has sentenced a B.C. man to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai and Colombia.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Northern Ontario residents take home hundreds of thousands of dollars in lottery wins
Residents in Sault Ste. Marie, Garden River and Greater Sudbury recently won big prizes, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announced Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday
Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
-
Do you know these people? RCMP look to identify suspects in murder of Manitoba cab driver
Manitoba RCMP is calling on the public to help identify two people captured on video footage who they say are suspects in the murder of a Manitoba taxi driver.
-
Navigating Thanksgiving when vaccine status is an issue
Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, and this year Manitobans will be dealing with an issue they never have before – vaccine status.
Vancouver Island
-
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Prolific graffiti vandal 'KHAOS' reaches settlement with City of Nanaimo
Throughout 2020, the city says that a graffiti tagger sprayed their moniker, "KHAOS," roughly 450 times on properties across the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman cut off from family overseas during WhatsApp outage seeks new platform
After Bora Skenderi was disconnected with her family in Albania for seven hours on Monday during WhatsApp's mass outage, she started seeking other platforms to connect.
-
Ontario won't rule out COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health-care workers, minister says
Ontario’s health minister says that the Ford government isn’t ruling out making it mandatory for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it did last week for those working in the long-term care sector.
-
Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases ahead of releasing new Thanksgiving guidelines
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province releases guidelines on how residents can celebrate Thanksgiving this holiday weekend.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
London
-
Deceased found after Melbourne Road fire identified: OPP
OPP have identified the person found deceased following a structure fire on Melbourne Road on Sept. 28.
-
Elgin County mother succumbs to injuries after crash with farm vehicle
An Elgin County woman has died after a devastating crash last month.
-
Aylmer, Ont. coping with COVID-19 spike as community turns economic page
Aylmer residents are coping with a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
-
Waterloo Region adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
No charges following unsanctioned gathering in Waterloo last week: police
Regional police say they didn't lay any charges in relation to an unsanctioned gathering in Waterloo earlier this month.