Alberta to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

EDMONTON -

Government and health officials will update Albertans on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The update includes Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Economy Minister Doug Schweitzer and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 1,083 patients in hospital including 247 in intensive care units.

Out of eligible Albertans, 84.6 per cent have one dose and 75.2 have both doses.

Watch the COVID-19 update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.