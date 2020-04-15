EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health is set to provide another COVID-19 update on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. as the province nears 2,000 cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced there were 138 cases of the novel coronavirus Monday — Alberta's highest day-to-day increase so far.

Alberta has had a total of 1,870 COVID-19 cases, but nearly half (914) have recovered. There were also two deaths at continuing care homes in the Edmonton and Calgary zones, increasing the toll to 48.

The doctor added confirmed cases will likely continue to spike as Alberta Health Services expands testing to anybody who displays symptoms of COVID-19.

AHS conducted 2,868 between Monday and Tuesday, Hinshaw said.

All but 10 of Tuesday's cases were in the Calgary Zone.

Watch Hinshaw's remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.