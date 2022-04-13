Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday

Alberta education officials will give an update on the new K-6 curriculum Wednesday morning in High Level, Alta.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.

She will be joined by University of Alberta professor George Georgiou, Fort Vermilion School Division chair Marc Beland and Fort Vermilion School Division superintendent Mike McMann.

Watch the announcement at 11:30 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

In March, LaGrange announced Alberta would implement new math and English curriculums for kindergarten-to-Grade 3 students in September, but would delay it for grades 4 to 6 until 2023.

Phys-ed will still be implemented for all of K-6.

The final curriculums to be taught this fall will be available to teachers for review in April, LaGrange added last month.

The day that announcement was made, the Alberta Teachers' Association released a survey that showed five per cent of teachers agree the new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students, and three per cent reported they have the resources to support its implementation.