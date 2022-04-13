Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Alberta education officials will give an update on the new K-6 curriculum Wednesday morning in High Level, Alta.
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
She will be joined by University of Alberta professor George Georgiou, Fort Vermilion School Division chair Marc Beland and Fort Vermilion School Division superintendent Mike McMann.
Watch the announcement at 11:30 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
In March, LaGrange announced Alberta would implement new math and English curriculums for kindergarten-to-Grade 3 students in September, but would delay it for grades 4 to 6 until 2023.
Phys-ed will still be implemented for all of K-6.
The final curriculums to be taught this fall will be available to teachers for review in April, LaGrange added last month.
The day that announcement was made, the Alberta Teachers' Association released a survey that showed five per cent of teachers agree the new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students, and three per cent reported they have the resources to support its implementation.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police continued to hunt Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
These 'forever chemicals' may be connected to an increased risk of onset diabetes in middle-aged women: study
Exposure to a common group of chemicals thought to last almost forever may be connected to an increased risk of diabetes for middle-aged women, according to a new study.
Calgary
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
Diesel spill shuts roads in southeast Calgary
Roads have been shut down in southeast Calgary as emergency crews deal with a diesel fuel spill.
-
Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death makes first court appearance
More than six months after a child was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk, her family heard the voice of the woman charged in her death.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Atlantic
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Witnesses in Shubenacadie still feel the effects almost 2 years after N.S. mass shooting
On the morning of April 19, 2020, Dawn Henneberry knew what she had heard. As a military veteran, she is all too familiar with the distinct sound of gunshots.
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Toronto
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
-
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
-
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Montreal
-
Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update
Tuesday, Quebec reported 35 new deaths related to COVID-19 and a sharp increase of 145 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,938.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Major spring blizzard hitting Western Canada will also be felt in southern Quebec
It’s being called the biggest April snowstorm in decades, and it’s moving into parts of Western Canada tonight. The Montreal area and the rest of southern Quebec will feel some of the after-effects.
-
51-year-old man has died after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man dead at the scene.
Ottawa
-
Trustees vote to reinstate mask mandate in OCDSB schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted in favour of reinstating a mask mandate in the board's schools.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run.
-
Here's what hosting the World Juniors could mean for Waterloo region
The search to find a new location to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is on – and Waterloo region is in the running.
Northern Ontario
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
-
Classes cancelled in these school divisions as blizzard hits Manitoba
The looming blizzard set to hit southern Manitoba Wednesday has already prompted several school divisions in the province to cancel classes.
Vancouver
-
Spot a tick while camping, hiking? Here's what the BCCDC wants you to do
Warmer spring weather doesn't just draw outdoor enthusiasts to local mountains and green spaces, but it also means more ticks are beginning to emerge.
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in Vancouver
One person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
-
6th wave of COVID-19 sees shift to individual responsibility, doctors say
Canada's top doctor says COVID-19 is seeing a resurgence across the country, representing a sixth wave. One expert in B.C. says this comes amid a transition away from public health orders to individual responsibility.
Vancouver Island
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
'The Dr. Henry of his time': Century-old portrait of B.C. health officer acquired by museum
The Royal B.C. Museum has acquired a century-old portrait of former provincial health officer Dr. Henry Esson Young, who held the position in B.C. during massive efforts to vaccinate people against smallpox and tuberculosis in the 1920s.