EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will once again speak Tuesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to grow across Alberta.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw — who took last week off and was speaking every second day for some time before that — reported 230 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, increasing active infections to 676.

“Spread of the virus is growing... There are also more cases with unknown sources now than there was a week ago,” she warned.

There are 45 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 10 of them in ICUs.

More than half of the province's active cases are in the cities of Calgary and Edmonton with 218 and 172, respectively.

Also Monday, Hinshaw, along with Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro strongly recommended Albertans to wear masks where physical distancing was not possible — especially indoors.

Alberta has had 8,826 cases and 161 deaths since the pandemic began.

