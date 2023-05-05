Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning
The province will give an update on the dozens of wildfires burning in central and northern Alberta Friday morning.
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
There were 72 active wildfires in Alberta on Thursday, according to an update from the province at 6 p.m.
A number of areas have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires, including Drayton Valley, Yellowhead County, Parkland County, Little Red River, Cold Lake First Nation, Lac Ste Anne County and Leduc County.
For the most current and detailed information about evacuations and alerts, go to the province's website.
Edmonton Top Stories
LIVE at 10:30
BREAKING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in two villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Pranksters mow a symmetrical, giant penis in lawn of King Charles coronation party site
A large penis has been mowed in the lawn of a King Charles coronation party site just days before the big day and the massive appendage is hard to miss.
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III surprised a crowd of fans Friday assembled outside Buckingham Palace who had begun gathering a day ahead of his coronation.
Calgary
Calgary no longer has the largest unemployment numbers in Canada
Calgary's unemployment rate isn’t the highest in the country any more.
Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
LIVE at 10:30
Saskatoon
BREAKING
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
TikToker from Ukraine receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow in Regina
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
Regina
Regina schools considering lunchroom supervision fees, further cuts to address budgetary shortfalls
The Regina Board of Education is considering lunchroom supervision fees and curtailed spending to address what it feels is a government funding shortfall for schools.
-
TikToker from Ukraine receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow in Regina
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
'It just feels right': Sabeen Ahmad returns to CTV Regina as weather and community anchor
A familiar face for many long-time viewers is returning to CTV News Regina.
Atlantic
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
Massive fire rages in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont. The structure in question appears to be a barn.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Montreal
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
BREAKING
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Train derails in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont.
-
BREAKING
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Kitchener
Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer
A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.
-
BREAKING
Starbucks in Uptown Waterloo first in Ontario to unionize: USW
The United Steelworkers (USW) union is touting the Waterloo Town Square Starbucks as the first in Ontario to unionize.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
Winnipeg
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
-
Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg man charged for sexual assault of youths spanning two decades
A Winnipeg man has been charged with seven accounts of sexual assault in connection with the abuse of multiple youths spanning two decades.
Vancouver
More than 12 reports of grandparent scam in single day, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna say they received more than a dozen reports from people targeted by the so-called "grandparent scam" in the city on Thursday.
-
Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan
People in the British Columbia community of Grand Forks are hustling to get ahead of a deluge of melting snow and heavy rainfall after learning a costly lesson about flooding five years ago.
-
Minor hockey parent believes racial slurs used during game were a misunderstanding
Players on a minor hockey team in B.C. have been accused of using racial slurs against their opponents during a game earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
NEW
NEW | VIU partners with island brewery to promote ocean research
Vancouver Island University (VIU) has teamed up with Qualicum Beach brewery Love Shack Libations to create a beer that promotes ocean research and climate change awareness.
-
Rugby Canada has kicked a 19-year-old player out of its professional development program after a violent carjacking near Victoria last month left a taxi driver with serious injuries.
-
A British Columbia wildfire expert says a persistent winter drought in some parts of the province means spring rain may dictate this year's wildfire season.