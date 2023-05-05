Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning

The province will give an update on the dozens of wildfires burning in central and northern Alberta Friday morning.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

There were 72 active wildfires in Alberta on Thursday, according to an update from the province at 6 p.m.

A number of areas have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires, including Drayton Valley, Yellowhead County, Parkland County, Little Red River, Cold Lake First Nation, Lac Ste Anne County and Leduc County.

For the most current and detailed information about evacuations and alerts, go to the province's website.