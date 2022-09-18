Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday

Albertans are invited to a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II Monday morning.

The program for the service at the Alberta Legislature was released on the weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the hour-long service will be livestreamed by the provincial government for people who cannot attend. The livestream will also be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The memorial will proceed as follows:

The official party entrance, piped in by Major James Perry

The vice regal salute, piped by Major Kames Perry

The national anthem, sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers accompanied by the Royal Canadian Artillery (RCA) Band

A welcome message from Shannon Haggarty, the chief of protocol

A blessing by Elder Bert Auger

An invocation by Bishop Stephen London

A reading by Major Margaret McLeod, a divisional commander for the Salvation Army

A hymn, Psalm 23, "The Lord is my Shepherd," sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers

A minute of silence

A lament, "Flowers of the Forest," by Major James Perry

Remarks from Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani, Premier Jason Kenney, Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castledowns, and Jonathan Turner, the British Consul General in Calgary

A hymn, "I Vow to Thee My Country," sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers

A benediction by Archbishop Richard Smith

An honour song, sung by Lloyd Cardinal

The royal anthem, "God Save the King," sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers accompanied by the RCA Band

The vice regal departure

Closing remarks from Shannon Haggarty

Music as the public departs from the RCA band

A 96-gun salute

Those attending the memorial were warned to dress for the weather, as the memorial will proceed no matter the forecast. Organizers also recommended bringing earplugs for the 96-gun salute.

Officials asked attendees not to bring flowers, but instead donate to charities Her Majesty championed, like the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.

No pets will be allowed at the event.

No public parking will be available, but a drop-off zone for those with mobility issues will be available off 107 Street at the east gate to the Alberta Legislature.

Coverage of the Queen's State Funeral will be broadcast on CTV News starting at 2 a.m. (MST).