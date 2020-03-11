EDMONTON -- Alberta Health is set to issue an update on coronavirus cases a day after it confirmed seven new cases in the province.

It's unclear whether the province will announce new cases on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Alberta's top doctor Deena Hinshaw announced three new cases in the Edmonton Zone and four in the Calgary zone.

As of Tuesday, 2,004 people had tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.

All cases are travel related, Hinshaw maintained.

There were 101 confirmed cases in Canada as of Wednesday morning. Only one patient has died as a result of coronavirus in B.C.

