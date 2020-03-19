EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her daily COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, Alberta's top doctor reported another 22 coronavirus cases, increasing the province's tally to 119.

Hinshaw also said a third patient is now in intensive care and expressed concerns over the province's six COVID-19 cases that came as a result of community spread.

As of 10:45 a.m., there were 773 coronavirus cases in Canada and 10 deaths as a result of the virus.

