Alberta to issue COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:09AM MDT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's top doctor, announced another 22 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Wednesday, March 18, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 119. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her daily COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday, Alberta's top doctor reported another 22 coronavirus cases, increasing the province's tally to 119.
Hinshaw also said a third patient is now in intensive care and expressed concerns over the province's six COVID-19 cases that came as a result of community spread.
As of 10:45 a.m., there were 773 coronavirus cases in Canada and 10 deaths as a result of the virus.
