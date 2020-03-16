EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will issue a new coronavirus update at 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will issue her part of the update from self-isolation as she's experiencing cold-like symptoms.

She tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results.

On Sunday, Alberta announced 17 new coronavirus cases bringing the province total to 56, and also closed all schools, kindergartens and post-secondary institutions until further notice.