Alberta to issue COVID-19 update at 4:30 p.m.
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 1:40PM MDT
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP, File)
EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will issue a new coronavirus update at 4:30 p.m.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will issue her part of the update from self-isolation as she's experiencing cold-like symptoms.
She tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results.
On Sunday, Alberta announced 17 new coronavirus cases bringing the province total to 56, and also closed all schools, kindergartens and post-secondary institutions until further notice.