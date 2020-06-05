Advertisement
Alberta to issue COVID-19 update Friday afternoon
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical of health will issue another COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Alberta Health registered 15 cases of the coronavirus and one more death as a result of the disease.
A total of 334 Albertans have COVID-19, with 48 of them in hospital, including six in ICUs.
To date, Alberta has reported 7,091 cases and 146 deaths.
Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta's low numbers could bring the start of Stage 2, which had been tentatively scheduled for June 19, forward.
