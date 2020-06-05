EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical of health will issue another COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Alberta Health registered 15 cases of the coronavirus and one more death as a result of the disease.

A total of 334 Albertans have COVID-19, with 48 of them in hospital, including six in ICUs.

To date, Alberta has reported 7,091 cases and 146 deaths.

Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta's low numbers could bring the start of Stage 2, which had been tentatively scheduled for June 19, forward.

