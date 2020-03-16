EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is not yet closing the legislative assembly, but instead hoping to amend the budget to add an extra $500 million to health spending and pass its budget before COVID-19 affects government proceedings further.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon announced Monday he would be asking for unanimous consent to make the budget amendment.

The half billion dollars would go directly to health, to supplement Alberta's $750 million emergency fund which also exists for emergencies like flooding and wildfires.

If the Official Opposition doesn't give consent, the United Conservative party will try to move it forward on Tuesday with majority support.

"Essentially we're asking the Opposition for some help with speed to get that health portion done," Nixon said.

The house leader also called for the budget and estimate process to be accelerated. Nixon said he plans to restrict debate to one hour and move remaining estimates into the chamber if the motion is supported.

"The rush simply is that at the speed of what we're watching happen across the country and across the world, I can't guarantee that the legislature is going to be able to make it to Thursday," Nixon said.

"As long as the budget is passed, we can provide that assurance to Albertans that the government will run at full capacity, even if something was to happen to the legislature."

But the Opposition's house leader and critic for ethics and democracy, NDP's Heather Sweet, called the health funding boost inadequate and the plan to expedite the budget manipulative.

Sweet told media she tried to reach the government over the weekend to discuss how to move forward, and heard of the UCP's plans 10 minutes before they were announced.

"This government is using this pandemic to push this budget through. This has absolutely nothing to do with democracy or what is going on in this province," Sweet said.

"It doesn't address the economic impacts for Albertans, like income support, like what's going to happen now that our daycares and our schools are closed... This is a government pushing through their mandate in a time when Albertans are scared.

"It's shameful."

Nixon and Sweet disagreed over how quickly interim supply could be brought in, but Sweet said the Opposition was prepared to work with government if it had been up for discussion.

The motion will be debated Tuesday, along with two others for Nixon to be able to call evening sittings and adjourn the house outside of the chamber.

If the budget is passed, the government will then assess if the legislature is to remain open.