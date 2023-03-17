Alberta to make curriculum implementation announcement

Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's education minister, is expected to announce details about the implementation of the new curriculum on Friday morning.

The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m., and will be carried live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The province has been slowly rolling out the new curriculum, with some parts being implemented on the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

The new curriculum has faced criticism from parents and educators alike, and the Northwest Territories has also announced it will transition to B.C.'s curriculum after using the Alberta curriculum since the 1950s.

The decision to pivot to B.C.'s curriculum was based on extensive research, analysis and more than 40 consultation sessions with education leaders and Indigenous governments, Agata Gutkowska, an N.W.T cabinet spokesperson explained in February.