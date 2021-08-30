EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will make COVID-19 vaccine third doses available to immunocompromised people and seniors in congregate care facilities starting on Wednesday.

“The data shows that additional doses will offer stronger protection for immunocompromised individuals and older Albertans living in supportive living facilities," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. "Just as we offered these individuals earlier access to COVID-19 vaccines and a shorter four-week interval between doses, we will continue to work to protect all Albertans as new data emerges. However, the best way for us to protect each other is still for as many people as possible to be fully immunized.”

Seniors in congregate care facilities are eligible to get their third dose approximately five months after their second, province said.

Immunocompromised people — including transplant recipients, people with chronic kidney disease and patients in active cancer treatment — can get their booster shot eight weeks after their second vaccine.

The province will also make Pfizer and Moderna doses available to travellers going somewhere that does not accept AstraZeneca or a mix as proof of full vaccination, 28 days after their second shot.

As of Monday, 77.9 per cent of eligible Albertans had received one dose and 69.7 per cent had two.