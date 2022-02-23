Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.

He made the statement on Twitter shortly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the act will be lifted.

Kenney says there never was an emergency that justified the act's extraordinary powers.

He calls the lifting of the act a “humiliation” for those who supported it.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association also says at this time it plans to pursue its court challenge of the legislation.

In a release, the association says it's important for the courts to comment on the legal threshold and constitutional issues to guide the actions of future governments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.