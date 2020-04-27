EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will resume her daily updates on COVID-19 statistics and measures Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update comes after she warned Albertans about getting complacent on physical distancing and mass gathering measures.

With nearly summer-like temperatures in the province, Hinshaw said public health orders would apply to all summer festivals, prompting a wave of what she called anger and disappointment.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 will be with us for many months to come, and the relatively low case numbers we are seeing in most of the provinces are the result of our collective efforts and sacrifices," she said.

Over the weekend, the province announced 216 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 247 new cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 4,488 cases.

One additional death was reported over the weekend, bringing the provincial toll to 73 people.

There are currently 2,865 active cases of the disease while 1,550 people have recovered. Of the active cases, 2,066 are in the Calgary zone and 116 are in the Edmonton zone.

Forty-nine people have been admitted to the ICU and 193 people have been hospitalized.

More than 125,000 people have been tested in Alberta, which has the highest rate of testing in Canada and one of the highest in the world.