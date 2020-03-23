EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw is back Monday to issue another COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta announced 31 cases on Saturday and 33 cases on Sunday, increasing the total of cases in the province to 259.

There are currently 164 cases in the Calgary zone, 60 in the Edmonton zone, 18 in the North zone, 10 in the Central zone and seven in the South zone.

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update on Alberta's coronavirus response. Details on how the province plans to penalize Albertans who don’t practice physical distancing are expected.

As of 12:25 p.m., there were 2,035 COVID-19 cases in Canada and 24 deaths as a result of the virus.

Both press conferences will be livestreamed at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.