EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province on COVID-19 cases at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The daily update comes after the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases, 241, was announced on Sunday.

Alberta currently has 2,803 cases of COVID-19 while 1,198 people have recovered.

The province announced four more people had died due to the virus, bringing the total to 55.

One of the latest deaths occurred at La du Manoir, a care facility in McLennan, Alta., that has now seen six deaths due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hinshaw will be joined by Jitendra Prasa, the chief program officer of contracting, procurement and supply management for Alberta Health Services.

He may face questions about surgical masks recently delivered to Alberta hospitals that were deemed "shoddy" but members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Workers complained about the masks on social media saying they fell apart easily, don't fit and have a distinct odor that has caused respiratory problems and headaches.

"It's a complete and utter safety issue. Not only for us, but for our patients. If you don't have proper mask fits that don't work properly, you're at a much higher risk of getting COVID," said Dr. Micheal Chatenay, a general surgeon at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton.

In a statement, a Ministry of Health press secretary maintained all personal protective equipment procured by AHS is safe and will protect staff and patients.