EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update Monday at 3 p.m.

The province reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and with no new data on Sunday, the active count remains at 336.

There are currently 44 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, with six of them in ICUs.

Alberta has had 7,138 cases and 146 deaths to date.

