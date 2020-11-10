EDMONTON -- Alberta Health will say how many cases the province recorded on Monday this afternoon.

The province, which usually updates its coronavirus database at 3:30 p.m., added 644 new cases of the disease and seven deaths on Sunday.

At last count, Alberta had 7,965 confirmed active infections, with more than 3,000 in the Edmonton and Calgary zones each.

The number of patients with COVID-19 reached a new high in the last report with 192 in hospital.

“These numbers are concerning and we are considering which further steps might be needed,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday.

Some 70 physicians are calling for the province to impose a two-week lockdown to slow down the rate of infections and ease the strain on the healthcare system.

The province has reported 34,160 cases and 369 deaths to date.