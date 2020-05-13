Alberta to release latest COVID-19 numbers at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. before the province decides if its moving ahead with Stage 1 of the relaunch Thursday.
On Tuesday, the chief medical officer of health reported 45 cases of the coronavirus and one more death.
There have been a total of 6,345 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic started. Of those, 4,866 have recovered and 1,361 are active.
The death toll is currently 118.
Seventy-three COVID-19 cases are in hospitals across Alberta, with 12 of them in intensive care units.
Watch Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.