EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. before the province decides if its moving ahead with Stage 1 of the relaunch Thursday.

On Tuesday, the chief medical officer of health reported 45 cases of the coronavirus and one more death.

There have been a total of 6,345 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic started. Of those, 4,866 have recovered and 1,361 are active.

The death toll is currently 118.

Seventy-three COVID-19 cases are in hospitals across Alberta, with 12 of them in intensive care units.

Watch Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.