EDMONTON -- New COVID-19 data is expected Wednesday afternoon after cases in Alberta saw another large increase on Tuesday.

The province reported 141 new cases of the coronavirus as government officials announced that students would return to the classroom in September.

Tuesday's tally increased Alberta's current infections to 1,193. Hospitalization numbers have also seen a spike in recent days with 93 patients, 16 of whom are in ICUs.

Alberta also reported two more deaths caused by COVID-19.

There have been 9,728 cases and 172 deaths since March.