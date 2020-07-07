EDMONTON -- The province will release updated COVID-19 figures Tuesday afternoon after confirming an additional 130 cases over the weekend.

With Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw taking the week off from providing COVID-19 updates, Alberta Health will release new numbers on its website at around 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, health officials reported that the number of active cases rose to 607, while the number of recoveries increased to 7,627 people.

There was no change in the province-wide death toll, which stood at 155.

However on Tuesday, officials confirmed a third death linked to the outbreak at Edmonton's Misericordia Hospital.

Seventeen patients and 15 staff members have tested positive for the virus at the hospital, according to Covenant Health.

The hospital is operating under restrictions including no new admissions or transfers for surgical and medicine patients.

In Edmonton, there are 201 active cases and 937 cases in total.

Calgary also has 201 active cases and have seen the bulk of infections with 4,500 total.

Check below for live updates when the province's updated figures are released Tuesday afternoon: