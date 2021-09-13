Alberta to report weekend COVID-19 data Monday afternoon

EDMONTON -

Alberta will report three days' worth of COVID-19 data online on Monday afternoon.

The data will include cases, hospitalizations and deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Alberta reported 1,473 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths.

The province has 16,265 active cases and 686 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 169 of whom are in ICU.

A total of 2,444 Albertans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Among eligible Albertans, 78.9 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 70.9 per cent have had two doses.

The province typically updates its data at 3:30 p.m.