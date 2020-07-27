EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will release COVID-19 numbers from the last three days on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw last spoke Thursday when she expressed concerns and said the rising spread needed to be a "wake-up call" for Albertans.

A day later, the province added another 111 cases of the coronavirus, increasing current infections to 1,341.

As of Friday there were 95 Albertans in hospital with 19 of them in intensive care.

The warm weather this weekend saw groups flock to parks and beaches in the Edmonton area after Hinshaw pleaded with Albertans to do their best to reduce spread going into next month.

The province has reported 10,086 cases and 178 deaths to date.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.