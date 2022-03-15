Alberta to spend $72 million to expand public charter schools

As part of Alberta’s 2022 budget, the province is spending nearly $75 million to build on Alberta public charter and collegiate schools over the next three years.

"Funding through Budget 2022 will be used to support leases and facility improvements so existing public charter schools can grow and new public charter schools have the spaces they need to deliver the educational services to the students that want them," said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange Tuesday.

The province is also using a portion of that funding to explore public charter school hubs, where separate charter schools would share facilities like gyms, playing fields, and food services.

The Alberta government says some of that money may also be used to support polytechnic collegiate schools, which would be associated with post-secondary institutions such as Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

"This really corresponds to our vision of providing more experiantian and practical learning," said Premier Jason Kenney.

There are currently three public charter schools in Edmonton, with 16 across the province.