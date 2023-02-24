Alberta to spend extra $7M for newcomer supports in Budget 2023 as aid organizations note growing demand
Alberta is planning to spend an additional $7 million over the next three years on language and settlement services, such as those that have helped 22,000 Ukrainians settle in the province since Russia invaded one year ago.
The money will be allocated in Budget 2023, which will be released on Tuesday.
Additionally, Alberta is allowing Ukrainian newcomers to access its rent supplement program, which it is expanding. It is also extending the Ukrainian Evacuee Emergency Support and Benefits program so that eligible applicants will receive help until January 2024 and removing the six-month cap.
Budget 2023 will allocate $9.9 million and $3.6 million to the programs, respectively, to accommodate the changes.
"I'm really grateful from my heart from our government for Alberta to support Ukrainians because they are stressed," Oleksandr Danyleiko, the consul general of Ukraine in Edmonton, said at the news conference Friday morning in Vegreville. "You can imagine what they feel, leaving the country, leaving loved ones, leaving homes and go[ing] to [a] place they don't know. And they really need this support."
Thursday marked one year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
As of Feb. 16, Canada had approved more than 500,000 applications for immigration from Ukraine and about 16,000 Ukrainians have made the trip, according to Catholic Social Services (CSS). The agency has helped resettle an estimated 2,500 people in Edmonton and Ukraine.
It invited media to its office in north-central Edmonton on Thursday to launch a $100,000 fundraiser for its Refugee Relief Fund, which is running "alarmingly low," according to CEO Troy Davies.
"There are few times in the agency's history that have challenged us in the ways that we are being challenged today," Davies commented.
As long as Budget 2023 is approved, the $7 million for language and settlement programs will be released in $3-million chunks in the next two years with the remaining $1 million provided in 2025-26.
The government has promised to work with service providers to determine how to best spend the funds.
$100K FUNDRAISER LAUNCHED
Margaryta Marion, the director of the CSS' immigration and settlement service, said her agency receives 60 calls a day from Ukrainians who need help, guidance or support.
About 100 inquiries a week are about housing, whether emergency, temporary, or permanent.
Currently, there are 25 government-funded hotel rooms for Ukrainians arriving directly to Edmonton — which is nowhere near enough, Marion said during a news conference Thursday morning.
"It's really challenging to accommodate all the requests," she told CTV News Edmonton. "We just try to manage as much as we can and to provide services to as many Ukrainians as we can."
This is why, in addition to the fundraising, CSS is renewing a call for families who are willing to host refugees and help with their most urgent need: shelter.
Over a year of conflict in Ukraine, demand has not gone away, Marion said.
"It's actually not slowed down, but in fact increased," she said.
"In the beginning, we saw a huge interest in hosting Ukrainians," Marion said. "However, as the war continues, and maybe it's not so much on the news.
"Yes, we hear here and there some new stories about, yes, the war continues. However, it's not the same impact as it was."
Catholic Social Services has continued to support refugees from Afghanistan, while helping Ukrainians.
BATTLING PTSD AND DEPRESSION
Nataliia, from Kyiv, came to Canada at the end of spring last year. On Thursday, she recalled to reporters what it was like living in the city as air warning sirens rang out all day long. While others went to makeshift bomb shelters in basements or subway stations, she was terrified to go outside.
"I was too scared to go outside but also scared to stay indoors," she told CTV News Edmonton. "So it was like a continuous loop of fear."
Her trip to Lviv – normally a 13 to 15 hour car ride – took three days because roads were jammed or had been destroyed and many gas stations were shut down or out of supply.
She worked in Poland as her paperwork to come to Canada was processed.
When she made it to Canada, flashbacks of conflict continued. Luckily, her host was a retired counsellor who helped her find a doctor and navigate the health-care system.
"In Canada, my PTSD and depression were beating me up, proverbially, every single day," Nataliia said. "I was a test to myself and everyone, a test of patience."
Hearing that CSS is struggling to help Ukrainians seeking safety in Canada makes Nataliia feel even more anxious.
"My own needs are hard enough to meet in Canada because I have to learn everything here," she said, noting she at least speaks English. For those who don't, she said: "That is crazy scary."
Having organizations like CSS set her up with shelter and furniture is critical, Nataliia added.
"When we get help, we feel like we are treated as people."
CSS' Refugee Relief Fund was created in 2021 to help those fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took control. At the time, CSS solicited $60,000 in donations. In 2022, the agency helped settle 2,300 refugees.
CSS is accepting donations through its website or phone line at 780-439-HOPE.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Smoke from house fire visible across southwest Edmonton
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will send four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as the country marks one year since the Russian invasion.
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Calgary
-
Charges filed against Calgary woman in Wheatland County police shooting
Following an investigation into a police shooting in mid-February, charges have been filed against a Calgary woman.
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
B.C. scores 3 in 10th end to end Team Alberta's playoff hopes
There was no happy recap for Alberta curling Thursday night, as B.C. scored three in the 10th end to come from behind to defeat Team Skrlik 8-6.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
Regina
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
Garage fire quickly extinguished in north Regina
No one was injured after a garage fire in north Regina Friday afternoon, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Toronto to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine war with solidarity march
A number of events are being held in Toronto today to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show support for the war-torn country.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character
A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
One new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in Ottawa this week, while the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus have increased.
-
'Living two lives:' Ukrainians in Ottawa reflect on one year since Russian invasion
Ukrainians who fled the country and settled in Ottawa are reflecting on one year since Russia's invasion of their country.
Kitchener
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man known to frequent Woodstock, Caledon, Brampton and Toronto after he allegedly breached his statutory release order.
-
OPP responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Northern Ontario
-
First person to discover Renee Sweeney crime scene saw someone crouched over her
Testifying on Friday morning, the first person to discover the Renee Sweeney crime scene in 1998 described what he saw as he and his fiancée walked into the adult video store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for man in relation to area thefts, assault
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with three thefts and a recent assault in the community of Hanmer.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government ends freeze on municipal grants, announces March 7 budget date
The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on its unconditional grants to municipalities.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Winnipeg suite set on fire, man arrested: police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Vancouver
-
After December travel chaos, Vancouver airport says it's 'ready' for upcoming snowstorm
Vancouver International Airport says it's "ready" for this weekend's snowstorm, which Environment Canada has suggested could break records.
-
Vancouver security guard stabbed with hypodermic needle, suspect arrested and charged
A 38-year-old woman in Vancouver has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after police say she stabbed a security guard with a hypodermic needle on Thursday.
-
Drivers asked to avoid 'unnecessary travel' amid snowfall warnings
Drivers across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are being asked to avoid non-essential travel this weekend amid snowfall warnings.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
-
B.C. announces 10-year plan, $440M investment in cancer care
The B.C. government has announced a new 10-year plan to expand cancer care as the province's population continues to grow and age.
-
Here's what to expect with this weekend's snowstorm
Is it spring yet? No, no it’s not. It’s another round of winter this weekend with snow and cold.