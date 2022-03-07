Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer $150 electricity rebate to offset high energy prices

The Alberta government will stop collecting its fuel tax and plans to offer an electricity rebate as a way to help Albertans facing rapidly rising fuel and energy costs.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Monday, calling it a “bold decision” that gives “real relief.”

“This is a fiscally responsible measure that will only provide this relief if, in fact, the province is generating significantly additional revenues,” Kenney said.

“All together this helps us to address cost pressures that are making life harder.”

The provincial gas tax amounts to 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel and will not be collected as long as the cost of West Texas Intermediate remains above US $90.

When WTI is priced below US $80 the provincial gas tax would return.

The price of WTI was priced at over US $120 early Monday compared to US $62.33 at this time last year.

The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.

It will also slightly reduce the amount of GST collected at the pump as well, with the government estimating total savings at about 13.6 cents per litre.

The province says the cut also applies to marked gasoline and market diesel. That fuel is taxed at a lower rate of four cents per litre and can be bought only by eligible farmers, commercial and government entities.

He estimated the program would result in $1.3 billion in savings for Alberta motorists.

Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton and Calgary last week before rising again over the weekend.

WILL RETAILERS REDUCE PRICES?

Finance Minister Travis Toews said the government will monitor prices at the pump to ensure that savings from the tax cut will be passed on to drivers.

“We will be paying attention to the pricing behaviour of retailers,” Toews said.

Toews conceded the province has no legal means to force gas retailers to reduce their prices following the tax cut but said the government would “put pressure” on providers to do so, adding he was confident motorists would see the savings.

“We’ll be providing enough time so that retailers can effectively be confident that the tax that’s built into their current inventory will be rebated on top of that.”

Toews said the reduction in tax revenue would not result in a change to the budget surplus announced a few weeks ago.

“We will be ahead fiscally, in spite of the fact that we’re able to provide this deep tax relief.”

COMING ELECTRICITY REBATE

Kenney also announced his intention to introduce a $150 retroactive rebate for most families and small businesses on their energy bills from last winter.

He also warned the rebate may be a while in coming as the province must make arrangements with more than 45 energy providers.

Kenney estimated the project would amount to $280 million being distributed to Albertans.

The province says one million homes, farms and businesses should expect to receive a $50 monthly rebate for three months.

The province introduced a natural gas rebate in its latest budget for consumers if rates hit $6.50 per gigajoule next winter. The plan was criticized for its high threshold which is well below current rates.