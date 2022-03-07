Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices

The Alberta government will stop collecting its fuel tax and plans to offer an electricity rebate as a way to help Albertans facing rapidly rising fuel and energy costs.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Monday, calling it a “bold decision” that gives “real relief.”

The provincial gas tax amounts to 13 cents per litre and will not be collected as long as the cost of West Texas Intermediate remains above US $90.

When WTI is priced below US $80 the provincial gas tax would return.

The price of WTI was priced at over US $120 early Monday compared to US $62.33 at this time last year.

Kenney also announced his intention to introduce a $150 rebate for most families and small businesses on their energy bills from last winter.

He also warned the rebate may be a while in coming as the province must make arrangements with more than 45 energy providers.

While the most recent provincial budget was balanced in part on the back of soaring oil prices, those same rising rates are affecting the consumer cost of energy including electricity, natural gas and fuel.

Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton and Calgary last week before rising again over the weekend.

"This crisis has not affected supply of gasoline at all, but as the rest of the world sees really volatile crude prices, it's going to get passed through consumers," Richard Masson, the chair of the World Petroleum Council Canada, explained last week.

"It's really just a question about how quickly does that happen and how quickly do different retail outlets try to get that price increase in anticipation of their feedstock costs going up."

The province introduced a natural gas rebate plan for consumers if rates hit $6.50 per gigajoule next winter. The plan was criticized for its high threshold which is well below current rates.

“I know many Albertans are feeling like their dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it used to” Toews.