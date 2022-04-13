Alberta to update COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon

Alberta Health will release its latest batch of COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon.

Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.

The latest seven-day positivity rate increased from 24.5 per cent to 26.3 per cent.

Health Minister Jason Copping told reporters a day later Alberta was not considering new restrictions as hospitals experienced a slight increase in COVID-19 admissions.

"We do not expect to see the numbers to increase in hospitalizations that will put a severe stress on the system," Copping said.

"We can expect some increase in admissions over the next few weeks, but we're well-positioned to manage it."

The province has administered more than 8.6 million vaccine doses.

As of Tuesday, Albertans 70 and older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 65 and older, and all seniors in congregate care can receive a fourth vaccine dose.

Alberta is expected to publish the COVID-19 data at 3:30 p.m.