Alberta trucker convoy protest arrives at legislature, police issue traffic advisories

Law enforcement agencies issued travel advisories for highways leading into Edmonton and roadways in the city Saturday afternoon as trucking convoys supporting protesters in Ottawa hold demonstrations.

Thousands of truckers and others opposing cross-border vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions rolled into Ottawa on Saturday for a rally on Parliament Hill.

Several Alberta convoys in support of the Ottawa demonstrations were organized to meet at the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton.

RCMP say travel on Highway 60 near Acheson and eastbound on highways 16 and 16A is not recommended "due to heavy congestion and slow-moving traffic."

In Acheson, at a starting point for one of the convoys, CTV News Edmonton saw approximately 400 vehicles.

Further advisories were issued by Mounties for the Queen Elizabeth II highway northbound lanes from Didsbury to Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said convoys are expected between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and may impact traffic along the Anthony Henday, Yellowhead Trail, Gateway Boulevard, and downtown.

"Motorists should be advised that trucking convoys in support of this week's national convoy to Ottawa may be coming from various parts of Alberta to Edmonton today," said Cheryl Voordenhout, EPS spokesperson.

Alberta Sheriffs block off an access point to the Alberta Legislature building near the Royal Glenora Club on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).

On Sunday afternoon, Alberta Sherriffs could be seen blocking key road access points surrounding the legislature.

Hundreds of vehicles drove by the legislature, and approximately 2,000 people lined the streets to greet the convoys.

Several trucks participating in the rally at the legislature drive down Jasper Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

With files from CTV News.ca