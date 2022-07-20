Alberta UCP confirms 3 candidates in leadership race as clock ticks down on deadline

Edmonton -

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has confirmed three candidates for its leadership race as the clock ticks down on the deadline for applications.

Travis Toews, Danielle Smith and Brian Jean have been confirmed as candidates ahead of today’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Toews stepped down as finance minister in late May in order to run while Jean is currently the UCP legislature member for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche, and Smith is the former leader of Alberta’s Wildrose party.

Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Todd Loewen and Leela Aheer say they have submitted the required number of signatures and are waiting to be confirmed as candidates.

Sawhney and Schulz both stepped out of Premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet to run, while Aheer is in the UCP caucus and Loewen is a party member but sits in the house as an Independent.

Two other candidates — one-time legislature member Raj Sherman and former investment banker Jon Horsman — are still scrambling to get the required minimum 1,000 signatures from supporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.