Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier

Danielle Smith makes a comment during the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Smith says if she wins this week's vote and becomes premier, she will not call an early election to seek a broad mandate on her policy ideas.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Danielle Smith makes a comment during the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Smith says if she wins this week's vote and becomes premier, she will not call an early election to seek a broad mandate on her policy ideas.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island