Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'

EDMONTON -

Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.

It will also be accessible on mobile devices, a government announcement on Tuesday read.

Officials announced the move in late August, shutting down any equalization to a vaccine passport.

The QR code it promised at the same time will be available in the "coming weeks," government officials said Tuesday. The press release from the ministry of health said work to develop it was still underway.

Alberta's government has called the QR code its way of helping out businesses or institutions which will require proof of vaccine status.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro reiterated that on Tuesday, urging the public to sign up for MyHealthRecords so that they can "securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere."