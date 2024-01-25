EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Shoppers Drug Mart to open 44 pharmacy care clinics in Alberta this year

    Premier Danielle Smith was among the officials at an announcement regarding 44 new pharmacy care clinics in Alberta on January 25, 2024 in Edmonton. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Premier Danielle Smith was among the officials at an announcement regarding 44 new pharmacy care clinics in Alberta on January 25, 2024 in Edmonton. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Shoppers Drug Mart says it plans to open 44 new pharmacy care clinics in Alberta this year.

    The new locations will bring the retailer's total number of clinics in the province to 103 by the end of 2024.

    Shoppers Drug Mart opened its first pharmacy care clinic in Lethbridge, Alta., in June 2022.

    Pharmacists at the clinics can assess and prescribe treatments for a wide range of minor illnesses.

    The retailer says the new locations will include clinics in Okotoks, Sherwood Park, Calgary, Edmonton, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.

    Shoppers Drug Mart is owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

